VIT-AP holds program on importance of libraries

VIJAYAWADA: The VIT-AP University organised a programme on the importance of libraries at the campus on the occasion of 56th National Week celebrations on Tuesday.

A retired faculty member from the Department of Library and Information Science as well as former Principal of SV University College of Arts in Tirupati, Dr Prof Padmini, attended as the chief guest.

During the program, Dr Padmini emphasised on the vital role of libraries during the freedom struggle for a free India and how libraries played a crucial role in motivating people toward Indian independence. She underscored the importance of reading habits among people.

Vice Chancellor, Dr SV Kota Reddy, explained the role of VIT-AP University’s library in higher education towards sustainable development, and growth of the national research output. He said that steps are being taken to provide world-class resources to their users. He also stressed the emerging role of their university in State and national-level rankings through the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

University Librarian Dr Ch Veeranjaneyulu spoke on various print and e-journal subscriptions like IEEE-IEL, Elsevier Science Direct, Springer, Web of Science, Bentham Science, etc, and various e-books available in the library.

Dr Vinith Saroha, a customer consultant has been invited by Elsevier Science Direct for orientation to the students, research Scholars, and faculty members on its e-resources in terms of e-books, e-journals, and e-databases through a literature survey. She presented how VITians are accessing effectively their teaching and learning.

