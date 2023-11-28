Expedite Smriti Vanam works: Andhra CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to expedite the construction works of Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada, ensuring the timely inauguration of the 125-foot tall bronze statue.

During a review meeting at his camp office in Tadepalli, the Chief Minister emphasised the historical significance of the Ambedkar Project, symbolising social justice, constitutional supremacy, and democratic values. He highlighted its role in fostering unity, brotherhood, and social harmony.

CM YS Jagan instructed officials to leave no work unfinished for the prestigious inauguration of Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue at Smriti Vanam. He urged them to create a verdant environment on the premises, provide essential facilities, and ensure the readiness of the convention centre for operation. Continuous monitoring of the project’s progress and foolproof project management were emphasised by the Chief Minister.

Officials informed CM Jagan that project completion is expected by January 15, with the inauguration of the statue scheduled for January 26, just ahead of Republic Day. The 125-foot high statue, elevated on an 81-foot pedestal, brings the total height to 206 feet, representing the concept of social justice.

CM Jagan was briefed on beautification efforts at Smriti Vanam along the flood protection wall in the Krishnalanka area. Later in the day, a team including ministers Kottu Satyanarayana, Audimulapu Suresh, Meruga Nagarjuna, special chief secretary (MA & UD) Y Sri Lakshmi, APIIC MD Praveen Kumar, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao, and other officials inspected the ongoing works at Smriti Vanam.

Deputy CM lauds Chief Minister Jagan

Dy CM Kottu Satyanarayana commended Chief Minister Jagan for promoting Dr BR Ambedkar’s ideology, aiming to eliminate social differences and empower society through the realisation of Grama Swarajyam, envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to expedite the construction works of Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada, ensuring the timely inauguration of the 125-foot tall bronze statue. During a review meeting at his camp office in Tadepalli, the Chief Minister emphasised the historical significance of the Ambedkar Project, symbolising social justice, constitutional supremacy, and democratic values. He highlighted its role in fostering unity, brotherhood, and social harmony. CM YS Jagan instructed officials to leave no work unfinished for the prestigious inauguration of Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue at Smriti Vanam. He urged them to create a verdant environment on the premises, provide essential facilities, and ensure the readiness of the convention centre for operation. Continuous monitoring of the project’s progress and foolproof project management were emphasised by the Chief Minister.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Officials informed CM Jagan that project completion is expected by January 15, with the inauguration of the statue scheduled for January 26, just ahead of Republic Day. The 125-foot high statue, elevated on an 81-foot pedestal, brings the total height to 206 feet, representing the concept of social justice. CM Jagan was briefed on beautification efforts at Smriti Vanam along the flood protection wall in the Krishnalanka area. Later in the day, a team including ministers Kottu Satyanarayana, Audimulapu Suresh, Meruga Nagarjuna, special chief secretary (MA & UD) Y Sri Lakshmi, APIIC MD Praveen Kumar, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao, and other officials inspected the ongoing works at Smriti Vanam. Deputy CM lauds Chief Minister Jagan Dy CM Kottu Satyanarayana commended Chief Minister Jagan for promoting Dr BR Ambedkar’s ideology, aiming to eliminate social differences and empower society through the realisation of Grama Swarajyam, envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp