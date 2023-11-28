Ticket checking staff’s swift response save tourists in Ongole privatet bus accident

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a nick of time, Ongole ticket-checking staff BVN Teja and R Sudheer came to the rescue of passengers, who were injured in a bus mishap at Tangutur on Sunday.

According to the reports reaching here, a private travel bus, which was on its way to Shirdi, met with an accident at Surareddy Palem near Tangutur in Prakasam district during the wee hours of Sunday. Teja and Sudheer, who were returning to their homes and incidentally were behind the ill-fated bus, managed to apply brakes in time to avoid a collision with the bus. They parked their vehicle on the roadside and rushed to rescue the passengers of the overturned bus.

While one of them got into the bus and started consoling the kids in a panic state trapped inside the bus, the other staff searched for an iron rod to break open the windows and managed to get one. At the same time, they contacted 108 ambulance services and alerted them of a mishap.

While the ambulances were on their way, the duo got onto the bus and first rescued the children. With the help of other people who joined the rescue efforts, they brought out old people. Vijayawada DRM Narendra A Patil, Sr DCM Vavilapalli Rambabu, lauded their efforts. They said such acts of courage are a rarity and a moment of great pride.

