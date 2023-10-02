AP: 14-minute miracle on Vande Bharat Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The railway staff, NCC and Scouts and Guides of Kendriya Vidyalaya school in Vijayawada joined hands to accomplish the task of ‘14 Minutes Miracle’ on Chennai Central-Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express, here on Sunday.

The ‘Vande Veers’ of Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway cleaned the Express in response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate Swachhata Diwas. Vijayawada Division on Sunday held the Mega Massive Cleanliness Drive across the division as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

The cleanliness drive was launched simultaneously at all stations at 10 am at 365 locations across the division. Leading the railway contingent at Vijayawada railway station was Narendra A Patil, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Vijayawada Division.

The drive started at Clock Tower, East Entrance with the tick of 10 am and continued vigorously till 12 pm. Narendra A Patil and the railway staff carried out Shramdaan at RRI Cabin, Clock Tower, Circulating Area, Parcel Office, Mango Siding and Railway Tracks. As many as 700 bags of garbage waste, weighing approximately 4 tonnes, were carried in multiple trucks to dumpyard.

On the occasion, the DRM personally monitored the ‘14 Minutes Miracle’ Challenge on Vande Bharat Rake thrown by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at platform no. 8. The mechanical and cleaning staff successfully accomplished the task of cleaning the entire Chennai-Vijayawada Vande Bharat rake in just a span of 14 minutes.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Patil said that the past two months have been overwhelmingly positive for Vijayawada Division from bagging the platinum rating to inaugurating of Vande Bharat and receiving ‘Best Tourist Friendly Station’ Award. He emphasised that cleaning activity should be a continuous activity 24x7 to achieve high passenger satisfaction.

The DRM lauded the mechanical team for successfully accomplishing the 14 minutes miracle, which was similar to the cleanliness mechanism in Japan bullet trains. He said that such practices should be emulated across Indian Railways to instill discipline and increase passenger footfall.

The DRM also complimented Bharat Scouts & Guides and all other departments for actively taking part in the Swachhata fortnight awareness campaign. Patil appealed to the public to shun the use of single use plastic and to collectively strive to make the country garbage.

