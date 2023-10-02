Safai, CLAP Mitra play crucial role in keeping rural areas hygienic: Budithi Rajsekhar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Every household should keep their vicinity and village clean and should cooperate with Grama Safai Mitra, said Special Chief Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Budithi Rajsekhar. Participating as a chief guest at a special programme organised as part of Swachhta Hi Seva near a pond in Nuna village on Sunday, he said that Safai and CLAP Mitra are playing a vital role in maintaining hygiene in rural areas. Later, as part of ‘Coffee with CLAP Mitra’, Budithi Rajasekhar and NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao interacted with sanitation workers.

NIDM organises Shramdaan

Shramdaan programme was organised by the National Institute of Disaster Management, South Campus in Kondapavulur village under the patronage of Institute’s executive director Rajendra Ratno and under the guidance of NIDM joint director Col PS Reddy and campus manager Birendra Singh here on Sunday.

VMC leads ‘Ek Ghanta Ek Saath Shramdaan’ initiative

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) organised a mass cleanup and beautification drive as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ek Ghanta Ek Saath Sramadan’ initiative on Sunday. The event witnessed active participation from prominent figures, including NTR District Collector Dilli Rao, Planning Board Vice Chairman and Central MLA Malladi Vishnuvardhan and VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar. The city came together to take part in the cleanliness drive and also enthusiastically painted the walls of the railway low bridge area.

Within one hour, approximately 100 areas prone to garbage accumulation were transformed. A 500-metre stretch of land covered with wild vegetation and garbage near the Pandit Nehru Bus Stand Administrative Block was cleared with the active support of SRR and CVR Degree College, Sri Amma Bhavan Seema Samiti, Kalki Association and APSRTC employees.

