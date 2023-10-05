Home Cities Vijayawada

APPIIC official, technician held for demanding, accepting bribe

When Bala Chandar met Naga Bhushanam, the latter demanded a bribe amount of Rs 3 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh each for both tainted officials.

Published: 05th October 2023 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2023 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Corruption , bribe , corrupt ,

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught a boiler technician at APPIIC Industrial Park in Kondapalli of NTR district red-handed while accepting Rs 2.10 lakh bribe from a businessman to grant permissions for the set up of a new boilers at his factory on Wednesday. 

According to ACB officials, a businessman named S Bala Chandar went to APPIIC Park to submit an application and get the required permissions to set up a coal boiler of 3,000 kg capacity in his factory. He gave the application to Deputy Chief Inspector of Boilers, Vijayawada Region M Satyanarayana, who suggested he contact boiler technician P Naga Bhushanam, who will give the details of the total amount of bribe to be paid. 

When Bala Chandar met Naga Bhushanam, the latter demanded a bribe amount of Rs 3 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh each for both tainted officials. Consequently, Bala Chander approached the ACB sleuths and filed a complaint, following which the sleuths conducted a raid and caught the technician red-handed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ACB APPIIC bribe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp