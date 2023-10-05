APPIIC official, technician held for demanding, accepting bribe
When Bala Chandar met Naga Bhushanam, the latter demanded a bribe amount of Rs 3 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh each for both tainted officials.
Published: 05th October 2023 11:28 AM | Last Updated: 05th October 2023 11:28 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught a boiler technician at APPIIC Industrial Park in Kondapalli of NTR district red-handed while accepting Rs 2.10 lakh bribe from a businessman to grant permissions for the set up of a new boilers at his factory on Wednesday.
According to ACB officials, a businessman named S Bala Chandar went to APPIIC Park to submit an application and get the required permissions to set up a coal boiler of 3,000 kg capacity in his factory. He gave the application to Deputy Chief Inspector of Boilers, Vijayawada Region M Satyanarayana, who suggested he contact boiler technician P Naga Bhushanam, who will give the details of the total amount of bribe to be paid.
When Bala Chandar met Naga Bhushanam, the latter demanded a bribe amount of Rs 3 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh each for both tainted officials. Consequently, Bala Chander approached the ACB sleuths and filed a complaint, following which the sleuths conducted a raid and caught the technician red-handed.