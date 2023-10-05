Home Cities Vijayawada

Financial indiscipline in AP continuing: Lanka Dinakar

As per the CAG report, the decay of the State economy started in 2019 after the formation of the YSRC government, he claimed.

BJP leader Lanka Dinakaran (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The financial indiscipline of the YSRC government, as pointed out by CAG in its report for 2021-22, has been continuing unabated even now, said BJP chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he said, “An analysis of the CAG report and the current situation pertaining to the State economic conditions reveal the fact that Andhra Pradesh is first in debts and last in assets creation.” 

As per the CAG report, the decay of the State economy started in 2019 after the formation of the YSRC government, he claimed. He demanded to know how many corporations are there in the State and how many audit reports have been pending.

“The State debt is around Rs 11 lakh crore now and it is set to cross the Rs 12 lakh crore mark. The State has lost Central funds of Rs 26,389 crore for its failure to spend them in time. The situation will become worse, if no immediate remedial measures are taken,” he cautioned.  

