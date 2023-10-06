Vijayawada: Intermediate students yet to get original marksheets

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the last dates to submit original documents at IIT, IIIT, NIT and other prestigious institutes for admissions getting closer, tension grips students, who successfully passed the Intermediate examinations, as they haven’t received the hard copy of original mark sheets yet.

The Intermediate examinations commenced in the State on March 15 and concluded on April 3. Despite the subsequent release of results on April 26, students have yet to receive the original marks memos even after six months. With this, the fate of 2.72 lakh second-year passed-out students is uncertain.

A total of 8.7 lakh students appeared for the examinations and of these, 3.8 lakh were first-year students and 4.33 lakh were second-year students. Meanwhile, instant exams for both first and second-year students were conducted from May 15 to June 2, where over 2 lakh students attended exams.

Speaking to TNIE, State President of the Parents Association S Narahari mentioned that a fee of Rs 510 was collected by the Board of Intermediate from the students for appearing in the first and second-year examinations. In addition to this, the students were charged Rs 200 for laboratory examinations, he alleged.

“Despite collecting such a significant amount of fees, no tender has been called for the printing of memes. When the parents contacted the Board officials about the delay, they dodged the question, answering that it would take one more month,” Narahari mentioned and added that the students have failed to submit their original mark lists during the IT, IIIT, NIT, Engineering, Medical, and Degree college admissions counselling, which concluded recently.

Expressing concern, V Bhaskar, father of an Intermediate student, stated, “My son, LK Reddy has secured a seat at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Allahabad and they have requested the original hard copy to be submitted by September 30. Since the Board of Intermediate Education has not released the marks memo yet, our son is facing pressure to provide the originals. This delay could significantly impact our child’s future. While some colleges within the State may allow provisional admission without the original certificates, this might not be the case in other States.”

He appealed to the government to intervene and instruct the immediate release of the original marks memos by the Board of Intermediate Education, keeping in mind the well-being of lakhs of students.

Meanwhile, responding to the pleas, Commissioner of Intermediate Education Saurabh Gaur clarified that they have uploaded the original mark lists on DigiLocker and made them accessible. He further clarified that all original mark memos since 2014 are available on DigiLocker.He also assured the students that hard copies of the mark memos would also be provided within a week.

Uncertainty looms over 8.7 l students

A total of 8.7 lakh students, including 3.8 lakh first-year students and 4.33 lakh second-year students, appeared for the examinations. Instant exams for both first and second-year students were held from May 15 to June 2, where over 2 lakh students attended

