2-yr-old dies as man poisons family in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: A man reportedly attempted to die by suicide after slitting his wife’s throat and poisoning his two children on Friday. While the accused’s two-year-old son died on the spot, his wife and other son are receiving treatment at Vijayawada GGH. The incident took place at Poornanandampet under the jurisdiction of Satyanarayanapuram police station.

The accused was identified as Mallireddy Muralikrishna and the victims were identified as wife Mallireddy Bhavami and children Kranti Kumar and Satvik. According to the police, Bhavani was married to Muralikrishna, a carpenter, five years ago. Recent conflicts between the husband and wife led Bhavani to temporarily stay at her parents’ home in Krishna Lanka. On Friday, Muralikrishna persuaded her to return home, but a horrifying turn of events followed. He poisoned both sons, slit his wife’s throat and then harmed himself.

Locals noticed the tragedy and promptly alerted the police, following which ACP Ravi Kanth and CI Lakshminarayana swiftly responded and arranged medical care for the injured and initiated an investigation. The police registered a case and are investigating.

