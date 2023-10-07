Home Cities Vijayawada

2-yr-old dies as man poisons family in Vijayawada

The accused was identified as Mallireddy Muralikrishna and victims were identified as wife Mallireddy Bhavami and children Kranti Kumar and Satvik.

Published: 07th October 2023 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2023 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

An illustration of a dead body

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A man reportedly attempted to die by suicide after slitting his wife’s throat and poisoning his two children on Friday. While the accused’s two-year-old son died on the spot, his wife and other son are receiving treatment at Vijayawada GGH. The incident took place at Poornanandampet under the jurisdiction of Satyanarayanapuram police station.

The accused was identified as Mallireddy Muralikrishna and the victims were identified as wife Mallireddy Bhavami and children Kranti Kumar and Satvik. According to the police, Bhavani was married to Muralikrishna, a carpenter, five years ago. Recent conflicts between the husband and wife led Bhavani to temporarily stay at her parents’ home in Krishna Lanka. On Friday, Muralikrishna persuaded her to return home, but a horrifying turn of events followed. He poisoned both sons, slit his wife’s throat and then harmed himself.

Locals noticed the tragedy and promptly alerted the police, following which ACP Ravi Kanth and CI Lakshminarayana swiftly responded and arranged medical care for the injured and initiated an investigation. The police registered a case and are investigating.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide poison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp