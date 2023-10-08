2.41 crore people screened at Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha health camps in six days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In just six days after the launch of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha health camps, State Auxiliary Nurses and Midwives (ANMs) and Community Health Officers (CHOs) have covered 93.35 lakh households and also administered more than 3.94 crore rapid tests and completed health screening of 2.41 crore people in the State.

A first-of-its-kind health initiative by the YSRCP government has been garnering good response from the public with peoples flocking in large numbers to the health camps for free health screening.A record of over 12 lakh people participated in the 2,991 Aarogya Suraksha camps conducted across the State wherein more than 9.9 lakh people consulted doctors at these health camps.

Sharing her happiness after doing a free health checkup at the JAS camp, M Devamani from Adoni municipality said, “The doctors at the JAS health camp in my locality screened me for diabetes, blood pressure, body pains, and eye checkup and have given free medicines and assured me to provide free spectacles too.”

Recently on JAS, Vidadala Rajini Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare said that the novel health programme is meant to take the health and medical services close to the people. “At the medical camps, seven types of tests will be conducted and 118 types of medicines have been kept ready for distribution. Pamphlets highlighting the YSR Aarogyasri scheme are being distributed during the door-to-door survey in the State.”

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally launched the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme on September 29, to ensure that no family in AP suffers due to preventable health challenges.The JAS health programme envisaged providing free health screenings for people at their doorstep, consultation with specialised and senior doctors, and free medicines, and treatment.

The JAS camps are further hailed for their medical screenings from infants to elders irrespective of caste, creed, community, and social status of the peoples, making it a pro-poor health programme.

