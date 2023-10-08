Career in civil services comes with challenges, says Palnadu Assistant Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Palnadu district Assistant Collector Kalpashree KR gave insights into how to successfully prepare for civil services examination while highlighting the role of a civil servant in the whole scheme of administration in the country. He participated at a programme on the topic, ‘Career Opportunities through Civil Services’, organised by Women Empowerment Cell of the Narasaraopeta Engineering College on Friday.

On the occasion, she shared her own personal journey, emphasising the dedication and hard works required to succeed in the civil services examination.She acknowledged that a career in civil services comes with its fair share of challenges, including long hours and demanding workload.

However, she emphasised the rewards, both intrinsic and extrinsic, far outweigh the challenges. “The opportunity to make a real difference in society is a source of immense satisfaction,” she said.WEC coordinate K Ponnari Lakshmi presided over the programme attended by girl students and WEC members.

VIJAYAWADA: Palnadu district Assistant Collector Kalpashree KR gave insights into how to successfully prepare for civil services examination while highlighting the role of a civil servant in the whole scheme of administration in the country. He participated at a programme on the topic, ‘Career Opportunities through Civil Services’, organised by Women Empowerment Cell of the Narasaraopeta Engineering College on Friday. On the occasion, she shared her own personal journey, emphasising the dedication and hard works required to succeed in the civil services examination.She acknowledged that a career in civil services comes with its fair share of challenges, including long hours and demanding workload. However, she emphasised the rewards, both intrinsic and extrinsic, far outweigh the challenges. “The opportunity to make a real difference in society is a source of immense satisfaction,” she said.WEC coordinate K Ponnari Lakshmi presided over the programme attended by girl students and WEC members.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });