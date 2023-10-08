Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC commissioner pays tribute to SR Sankaran

Published: 08th October 2023 11:52 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, honoured the late Retired Chief Secretary SR Sankaran on his death anniversary at Ambedkar Bhavan, near Lenin Centre on Saturday.  

The event commenced with garlanding of the statue of SR Sankaran, paying homage to his remarkable contributions to Andhra Pradesh.

Sankaran, known for his tireless efforts to uplift the marginalised sections of society, left an indelible mark on the bureaucracy. Sub Collector Aditi Singh was also present.

