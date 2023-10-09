Drunk man held for hurling electric detonator at Sankar Narayana’s convoy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gorantla police took a youth into custody for allegedly hurling an electric detonator at the convoy of former minister and Penukonda MLA M Shankar Narayana at Gaddampalle Tanda in Sri Satya Sai district on Sunday morning.

The incident took place after Shankar Narayana and other YSRC MLAs had alighted from the vehicles in the convoy and were routed to the village to participate in the ‘Gadapa Gadapa Ku Mana Prabhutavam’ programme. Though the youth hurled the electric detonator at the MLA’s car, it fell into the bushes.

Speaking to reporters, Gorantla Circle Inspector M Subbarayudu said that the electric detonator was thrown by a quarry worker in an inebriated state.

As part of the programme, the MLA’s party workers had taken out a bike rally. It was at that time, a person identified as Harijana Ganesh, who was on his two-wheeler, threw the electric detonator at the convoy.“There was no chance of the detonator exploding as there was no fuse. We have taken the accused into custody. An investigation is underway,” he stated.

VIJAYAWADA: Gorantla police took a youth into custody for allegedly hurling an electric detonator at the convoy of former minister and Penukonda MLA M Shankar Narayana at Gaddampalle Tanda in Sri Satya Sai district on Sunday morning. The incident took place after Shankar Narayana and other YSRC MLAs had alighted from the vehicles in the convoy and were routed to the village to participate in the ‘Gadapa Gadapa Ku Mana Prabhutavam’ programme. Though the youth hurled the electric detonator at the MLA’s car, it fell into the bushes. Speaking to reporters, Gorantla Circle Inspector M Subbarayudu said that the electric detonator was thrown by a quarry worker in an inebriated state. As part of the programme, the MLA’s party workers had taken out a bike rally. It was at that time, a person identified as Harijana Ganesh, who was on his two-wheeler, threw the electric detonator at the convoy.“There was no chance of the detonator exploding as there was no fuse. We have taken the accused into custody. An investigation is underway,” he stated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });