Energy department intensifies efforts to enhance industrial power supply

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Energy Department is proactively enhancing industrial power supply to meet the rising industrial activities in the State.

During an interaction with EESL officials at Vidyut Soudha, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand said the Energy Department, in collaboration with Energy Efficiency Services Limited, is keen on adopting advanced energy-efficient global technologies to ensure sustainability.

Responding to the request of Vijayanand, EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor, who participated in the meeting virtually from Delhi, agreed in principle to provide support, aiming to enhance power reliability in particular, by extending the latest technologies to foster economic growth and sustainability in the region.

This will also help promote industrialisation in the State and create large-scale employment, besides ensuring the sustainability of the power sector. Furthermore, the State government has called upon power utilities to channel their efforts towards supplying quality power to industries.

An integrated approach, involving various departments and utilities, is being orchestrated to expedite energy efficiency initiatives in the State with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency and EESL playing a pivotal role in stimulating the State’s economy through enhanced energy efficiency.

The State’s power utilities have geared up to meet surging power demand, successfully recording an average demand of 218 MU, a significant jump from the 161 MU registered just four years ago. Vijayanand suggested that the EESL interact with the Industries Department for enhancement of energy efficiency in industries, and the EESL CEO agreed to it.

