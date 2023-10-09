Minister RK Roja to file defamation case against TDP leader Bandaru

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism and Sports Minister RK Roja has decided to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court seeking action against TDP leader and former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy for his crass and objectionable remarks on her. Roja said she would file a criminal and civil defamation case against the TDP leader.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, Roja said, “I have not seen a person like Bandaru, who made such derogatory remarks against a woman, in my entire life. It only makes one question his upbringing and the respect he shows for women in his own family and that of his constituency.”

Commenting on the TDP leader getting bail after his arrest in the derogatory remarks case, Roja observed, “Getting bail does not mean the accused is not guilty. Stricter laws need to be made to ensure that those who badmouth a woman are jailed immediately.” Denouncing the remarks of Bandaru against Roja, Khushbu, Radhika, Ramya Krishna and Navaneet Kaur demanded an apology from him.

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism and Sports Minister RK Roja has decided to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court seeking action against TDP leader and former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy for his crass and objectionable remarks on her. Roja said she would file a criminal and civil defamation case against the TDP leader. Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, Roja said, “I have not seen a person like Bandaru, who made such derogatory remarks against a woman, in my entire life. It only makes one question his upbringing and the respect he shows for women in his own family and that of his constituency.” Commenting on the TDP leader getting bail after his arrest in the derogatory remarks case, Roja observed, “Getting bail does not mean the accused is not guilty. Stricter laws need to be made to ensure that those who badmouth a woman are jailed immediately.” Denouncing the remarks of Bandaru against Roja, Khushbu, Radhika, Ramya Krishna and Navaneet Kaur demanded an apology from him.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });