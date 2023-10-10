APCRDA cracks down on encroachers in Pamarru

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has taken decisive action against illegal layouts in Pamarru village, emphasising the need for proper authorisation. APCRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav directed officials to remove roads and survey stones from layouts that were established without government permission on agricultural lands.

The government has faced difficulties due to unauthorised road construction and the sale of plots without official approval, prompting measures to halt premature development in the Vencher region. The layouts, including survey numbers 177(f), 628(f), and 629(f) in Pamarru village and survey number 164(f) in Pedamaddali village, were cleared with the use of machinery. Vivek Yadav issued a stern warning, stating that “Selling plots in unauthorised layouts is a legal offence. The violators will face severe consequences, and legal action will be taken against them. The purchasers of plots in these layouts will incur losses and legal liability.”

On the other hand, approved layouts will benefit from basic amenities such as roads, water supply, and drainage facilities.

He urged the public to report any illegal layouts or constructions.

They can contact APCRDA via WhatsApp at 7095599838 (for messages), call 0866-2527154, or use the website https://crda.ap.gov.in/apcrdav2/Views/GrievanceRedressalSystem.aspx for reporting and grievances. This proactive approach aims to ensure that development within the region adheres to legal and regulatory standards.



