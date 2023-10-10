Home Cities Vijayawada

APCRDA cracks down on encroachers in Pamarru

Vivek Yadav issued a stern warning, stating that “Selling plots in unauthorised layouts is a legal offence. The violators will face severe consequences, and legal action will be taken against them."

Published: 10th October 2023 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

APCRDA commissioner Vivek Yadav

APCRDA commissioner Vivek Yadav. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has taken decisive action against illegal layouts in Pamarru village, emphasising the need for proper authorisation. APCRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav directed officials to remove roads and survey stones from layouts that were established without government permission on agricultural lands.

The government has faced difficulties due to unauthorised road construction and the sale of plots without official approval, prompting measures to halt premature development in the Vencher region. The layouts, including survey numbers 177(f), 628(f), and 629(f) in Pamarru village and survey number 164(f) in Pedamaddali village, were cleared with the use of machinery. Vivek Yadav issued a stern warning, stating that “Selling plots in unauthorised layouts is a legal offence. The violators will face severe consequences, and legal action will be taken against them. The purchasers of plots in these layouts will incur losses and legal liability.”

On the other hand, approved layouts will benefit from basic amenities such as roads, water supply, and drainage facilities.

He urged the public to report any illegal layouts or constructions.

They can contact APCRDA via WhatsApp at 7095599838 (for messages), call 0866-2527154, or use the website https://crda.ap.gov.in/apcrdav2/Views/GrievanceRedressalSystem.aspx for reporting and grievances. This proactive approach aims to ensure that development within the region adheres to legal and regulatory standards.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APCRDA Pamarru village illegal layouts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp