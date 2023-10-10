US-returned Andhra Pradesh government school students call on CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government school students, who toured the US, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Monday.

The Chief Minister interacted with the students regarding their experience in the US. The students had visited the World Bank, Columbia University, and IMF and had interacted with the officials, besides participating in the International Youth Conference.

Officials told the Chief Minister that 10 students were selected for the US trip after conducting a competitive examination and testing their English vocabulary for 126 students who fared well in Class X under Jagananna Aanimuthyalu. The students told the CM that Nadu-Nedu gave a facelift to their schools and when they spoke about the Swechha programme in their interactions in the US, several officials and students showed interest.

Observing that education only can give better lives, Jagan told the students that they could find better placements in the job market only when they could compete with others globally and hoped the students learnt some good lessons on how to stand on their own and lead better lives in the future. He said that the experience of US trip would leave an indelible impression in their minds and help them reach global platforms, besides strengthening their resolve to pursue higher education in foreign universities.

“Universities and institutions like Columbia, Warton and LSE offer 21 globally acclaimed courses and if you get seats in such courses in the highly-ranked 350 universities and colleges, the Government will support you by extending financial help up to `1.2 crore through Videshi Vidya Deevena. You can also fulfil the dream of becoming CEOs of good companies after completing education,” he told them, adding that they can also help other students. The experiences would guide the students in assessing how the world is advanced and how backward we are and help them in competing with others.

The Chief Minister asked them to identify their areas of interest, find out the best colleges for teaching and prepare well for securing seats. “The students should also learn about the examinations like GRE, G-Mat and TOEFL and prepare to face such examinations from the very beginning. You must develop a vision after completing your IIIT,” he told them inspiringly.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that the government school and college students to appear GRE and G-MAT.

VIJAYAWADA: Government school students, who toured the US, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Monday. The Chief Minister interacted with the students regarding their experience in the US. The students had visited the World Bank, Columbia University, and IMF and had interacted with the officials, besides participating in the International Youth Conference. Officials told the Chief Minister that 10 students were selected for the US trip after conducting a competitive examination and testing their English vocabulary for 126 students who fared well in Class X under Jagananna Aanimuthyalu. The students told the CM that Nadu-Nedu gave a facelift to their schools and when they spoke about the Swechha programme in their interactions in the US, several officials and students showed interest.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Observing that education only can give better lives, Jagan told the students that they could find better placements in the job market only when they could compete with others globally and hoped the students learnt some good lessons on how to stand on their own and lead better lives in the future. He said that the experience of US trip would leave an indelible impression in their minds and help them reach global platforms, besides strengthening their resolve to pursue higher education in foreign universities. “Universities and institutions like Columbia, Warton and LSE offer 21 globally acclaimed courses and if you get seats in such courses in the highly-ranked 350 universities and colleges, the Government will support you by extending financial help up to `1.2 crore through Videshi Vidya Deevena. You can also fulfil the dream of becoming CEOs of good companies after completing education,” he told them, adding that they can also help other students. The experiences would guide the students in assessing how the world is advanced and how backward we are and help them in competing with others. The Chief Minister asked them to identify their areas of interest, find out the best colleges for teaching and prepare well for securing seats. “The students should also learn about the examinations like GRE, G-Mat and TOEFL and prepare to face such examinations from the very beginning. You must develop a vision after completing your IIIT,” he told them inspiringly. On this occasion, the Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that the government school and college students to appear GRE and G-MAT.