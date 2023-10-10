Home Cities Vijayawada

US-returned Andhra Pradesh government school students call on CM

On the occasion, the Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that the government school and college students to appear GRE and G-MAT.

Published: 10th October 2023 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

As many as 10 goverment school students who returned from the US called on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. (Photo | Express)

As many as 10 goverment school students who returned from the US called on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government school students, who toured the US, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Monday.

The Chief Minister interacted with the students regarding their experience in the US. The students had visited the World Bank, Columbia University, and IMF and had interacted with the officials, besides participating in the International Youth Conference.

Officials told the Chief Minister that 10 students were selected for the US trip after conducting a competitive examination and testing their English vocabulary for 126 students who fared well in Class X under Jagananna Aanimuthyalu. The students told the CM that Nadu-Nedu gave a facelift to their schools and when they spoke about the Swechha programme in their interactions in the US, several officials and students showed interest.

Observing that education only can give better lives, Jagan told the students that they could find better placements in the job market only when they could compete with others globally and hoped the students learnt some good lessons on how to stand on their own and lead better lives in the future. He said that the experience of US trip would leave an indelible impression in their minds and help them reach global platforms, besides strengthening their resolve to pursue higher education in foreign universities. 

“Universities and institutions like Columbia, Warton and LSE offer 21 globally acclaimed courses and if you get seats in such courses in the highly-ranked 350 universities and colleges, the Government will support you by extending financial help up to `1.2 crore through Videshi Vidya Deevena. You can also fulfil the dream of becoming CEOs of good companies after completing education,” he told them, adding that they can also help other students. The experiences would guide the students in assessing how the world is advanced and how backward we are and help them in competing with others.

The Chief Minister asked them to identify their areas of interest, find out the best colleges for teaching and prepare well for securing seats. “The students should also learn about the examinations like GRE, G-Mat and TOEFL and prepare to face such examinations from the very beginning. You must develop a vision after completing your IIIT,” he told them inspiringly.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that the government school and college students to appear GRE and G-MAT.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy students International Youth Conference US trip

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp