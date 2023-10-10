Vijayawada: Realtor found dead, police suspect suicide 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 65-year-old realtor died under suspicious circumstances at his residence under Krishna Lanka police station limits on Monday.

The deceased, Dasari Hanumantha Rao reportedly got separated from his wife Padmavati due to family issues.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday night and came into light on Monday morning, when the neighbours noticed Rao committed suicide in his house and alerted the police. Police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Vijayawada GGH for postmortem and recovered a note from the scene.

“We are suspecting family disputes over properties and financial problems could have forced Rao to commit suicide. A probe is on,” the police said In the note, he mentioned about the share of properties among his children and asked police officers to keep away the SI Manohar from investigation as he rented one of the houses, added the inspector.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

