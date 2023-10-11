Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri gears up for Dasara festivities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements are being made for Dasara festivities at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada, which is scheduled from October 15 to 23, said special chief secretary (endowments) R Karikal Valaven.

He took stock of the arrangements being made for the festivities with NTR district collector S Dili Rao, Vijayawada police commissioner KR Tata, and temple executive officer Brahamaramba on Tuesday.

Valaven said several lakhs of people from across the State and other parts of the country, are expected to visit the temple during the festival. On average, around 50,000 to 60,000 devotees are expected daily, with over 2 lakh devotees anticipated on Moola Nakshatra day, which falls on October 20.

According to the special chief secretary, queue lines have been set up, starting from Vinayaka temple on Canal Road and Kummaripalem Centre Head Water Works for visitors coming from Bhavanipuram.

Many changes have been made to the queue lines compared to previous years. Instead of passing through the model guest house to the ghat road, the queue lines will pass through a flyover and connect to the ghat road via a footbridge. Similar adjustments have been made for the queue lines originating from Bhavanipuram. Restrictions have been imposed on the movement of vehicles under footbridges.

“The arrangements are being made in such a way that devotees can able to have darshan of the Goddess in 1-1.5 hours. Special tickets will be available within the queue lines. To provide drinking water to those in the queue, 30 lakh water packets, as well as biscuits for children, have been arranged,” he said.

He stated that 12 prasadam counters will be selling laddus, and Annadhanam has been arranged at Kanakadurga Nagar. The devotees can also take baths in river baths at Seethamavari Padasulu, Dhobi Ghat, Punnami Ghat, Bhavani Ghat, and Durga Ghat, where shower sprinklers with river water supply have been set up.

Around 259 Nayee Brahmins appointed for a special tonsure hall, and medical camps, and swimmers and divers will be deployed at river ghats. Moreover, 1,500 sanitation workers will be deployed and a command control centre will be operated from the Model Guest House.

