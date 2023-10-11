Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada railway station gets battery-operated cart services

The service will be available round-the-clock, and shall aid in transporting passengers and their luggage to respective platforms.

Published: 11th October 2023 08:04 AM

Vijayawada railway station

Vijayawada railway station. (File photo| IRCTC-CO.in)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To provide essential amenities to passengers, the Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway launched battery-operated cart services at Vijayawada railway station on Tuesday.

Vijayawada DRM Narendra A Patil announced that two battery-operated carts were open to the public. The service will be available round-the-clock and shall aid in transporting passengers and their luggage to respective platforms.

The contract was awarded under the ‘Non-Fare Revenue’ initiative by the commercial department. The rail passengers can avail of the cart services at an economical rate of  Rs 50 per seat at Vijayawada railway station by contacting mobile no. 9640694079.  For the benefit of the passengers, payment can also be done digitally.

Speaking to the reporters, the DRM complimented  Rambabu Vavilapalli, Sr. DCM and the commercial team for launching another value-added service at Vijayawada Railway Station. He stated that these two battery-operated carts would be immensely helpful for passengers, especially the elderly, pregnant women, children, Divyangjan and patients with orthopaedic problems. Based on the response from the travelling public, more battery-operated carts would be introduced, he added.

