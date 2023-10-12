Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Three get life term imprisonment for death of woman in acid attack

The probe by the Disha police revealed that the key accused Boda Naga Satish, bore a grudge on the victim for admonishing him for moving closely with her sister and resorted to taking revenge.

Published: 12th October 2023 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2023 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eluru district SC & ST special court on Wednesday, sentenced life imprisonment to three persons for attacking a woman with acid and causing her death. According to Eluru district superintendent of police D Mary Prasanthi, Yadla Francika, a native of Denduluru and resident of Vidya Nagar in Eluru, used to work as a receptionist in a dental college in Eluru town. She got separated from her husband Anjaneyulu a year ago and used to live with her five-year-old daughter at her parent's house.

On June 13, three youngsters on a motorcycle threw acid on her face and body while she was returning home and fled from the scene. Severely injured Francika was rushed to Eluru government hospital and later shifted to Manipal Hospitals in Vijayawada, where she died while undergoing treatment.

The probe carried out by the Disha police revealed that the key accused Boda Naga Satish, bore a grudge on the victim for admonishing him for moving closely with her sister and resorted to taking revenge against her. He, the prime accused Satish, along with his two other friends, Behera Mohanam and Budida Usha Kiran, hatched a plan to kill her and poured acid on her while she was on her way home.

On the directions of DGP Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy, special teams were formed and six people were arrested by Disha police. After examining the evidence, the special court judge M Sunil Kumar pronounced the judgement imposing life imprisonment to Boda Naga Satish, Behara Mohanam and Budida Usha Kiran and imposing a fine amount of Rs 10,000 to the prime accused and Rs 15,000 each to the other two accused. The judge also fined Rs 1,500 to one Kolla Thrivikrama Rao for selling the acid to the accused.

Key accused bore grudge on victim

