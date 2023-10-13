Inspection drive held across Vijayawada Railway Div

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Narendra A Patil, Divisional Railway Manager of Vijayawada Division, conducted an extensive inspection and station development initiative. He inaugurated the M & P (Machine & Plants) Ancillary shed near the Coaching pit lines on the Narasapur - Gudivada Branch Line section.

Patil’s inspection covered key areas of the railway station, including the Running Room, IOH Shed, Pitline, and C&W depot at Narsapur. Not just an administrator, but a nature enthusiast as well, he actively participated in a plantation drive at the Running Room to foster a green environment.

The DRM’s itinerary also involved discussions on the Narsapur Station Development works, a part of the recently launched Amrit Bharat Station Scheme program. The journey continued to Palakollu station, where Patil meticulously reviewed platforms, passenger amenities, safety protocols, operational procedures, and the Panel room.

In the afternoon, the focus shifted to Bhimavaram Town and Bhimavaram Junction stations, where the DRM inspected health units, booking offices, circulating areas, and Foot Over Bridges (FOBs).

He supervised station development activities at Bhimavaram Town, underlining the importance of safety in train operations. His inspection tour continued to Akividu and Gudivada Railway Stations.

