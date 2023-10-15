Vega Jewellers announces special offers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the occasion of Dasara and Diwali festivals, Vega Jewellers Proprietors Vanama Naveen and Vanama Sudhakar announced special offers for their customers on Saturday.

“Special discounts will be provided to the customers, who have been patronising the store with great trust since its launch, from October 15 to November 13,” they informed.

They said that they are charging only Rs 55,999 per carat on diamond jewellery and no making charges and wastage on polki jewellery.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: On the occasion of Dasara and Diwali festivals, Vega Jewellers Proprietors Vanama Naveen and Vanama Sudhakar announced special offers for their customers on Saturday. “Special discounts will be provided to the customers, who have been patronising the store with great trust since its launch, from October 15 to November 13,” they informed. They said that they are charging only Rs 55,999 per carat on diamond jewellery and no making charges and wastage on polki jewellery.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp