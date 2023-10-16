Home Cities Vijayawada

Commuters fume at poor traffic management, lack of alternative routes

Commuters raised serious objections to NTR district commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata for not informing about the traffic diversions in advance and not making alternate arrangements.

Published: 16th October 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Sri Kanthi Rana Tata (Photo | Twitter)

By ​Phanindra Papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Residents of Seethanagaram, Undavalli, Tadepalli and other villages under Mangalagiri constituency faced severe inconvenience on the first day of Dasara festivities on Sunday with the Vijayawada city police stopping vehicles and imposing restrictions on Prakasam barrage.

For people of Seethanagaram, Undavalli, Tadepalli and other villages nearby, Prakasam barrage is the only route to enter Vijayawada. On average, more than one lakh vehicles commute through the Prakasam barrage daily for business, employment, colleges and other various purposes.

With no other option left, all the commuters took the Varadhi Bridge to enter Vijayawada. However, later in the evening, police allowed only two-wheelers to use the barrage route. “We have observed that vehicles from Seethanagaram and other parts are causing traffic congestion downhill and hence the decision was taken. We are trying to create alternate arrangements to reduce traffic problems for devotees coming to the temple,” said cops.

