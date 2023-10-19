Finance firm staff decamps with ornaments worth Rs 5 cr in Andhra Pradesh's Kankipadu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An employee of Manappuram Finance Limited allegedly decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 5 crore from the branch located in Kankipadu. While the incident happened a week ago, the crime came to light on Wednesday when the management lodged a theft complaint with the Kankipadu police.

According to police, the accused, identified as N Pavani, was working as a branch manager at the firm for the past two years. She went missing on October 9. When the branch officials carried out surprise inspection in the lockers, they found that gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 5 crore were missing. After they failed to trace Pavani, the management lodged a complaint with Kankipadu police.

Investigation revealed that Pavani and her alleged boyfriend, Durga Prasad, hatched a plan to commit the crime.

“The duo resorted to the theft as they were reportedly financial problems. A case has been registered against the accused branch manager. Special teams have been formed to trace her,” said the Kankipadu police.

