Home Cities Vijayawada

Finance firm staff decamps with ornaments worth Rs 5 cr in Andhra Pradesh's Kankipadu

According to police, the accused, identified as N Pavani, was working as a branch manager at the firm for the past two years.

Published: 19th October 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2023 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Burglar , thief , theft

For representational purpose.(Express Ilustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An employee of Manappuram Finance Limited allegedly decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 5 crore from the branch located in Kankipadu. While the incident happened a week ago, the crime came to light on Wednesday when the management lodged a theft complaint with the  Kankipadu police.

According to police, the accused, identified as N Pavani, was working as a branch manager at the firm for the past two years. She went missing on October 9. When the branch officials carried out surprise inspection in the lockers, they found that gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 5 crore were missing. After they failed to trace Pavani, the management lodged a complaint with Kankipadu police.

Investigation revealed that Pavani and her alleged boyfriend, Durga Prasad, hatched a plan to commit the crime.

“The duo resorted to the theft as they were reportedly financial problems. A case has been registered against the accused branch manager. Special teams have been formed to trace her,” said the Kankipadu police.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
decamped gold ornaments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp