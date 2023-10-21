Vijayawada Municipal Corporation's new information park to focus on waste management

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To empower the residents of Vijayawada in the areas of waste management, environmental conservation, and sustainable living practices, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) will soon launch an Information Park on the site of a former dumping ground, through innovative bioremediation techniques.

The Information Park extends across a 2-acre area, with a total project cost of Rs 3.5 crores at Ajith Singh Nagar. This visionary project is a one-of-a-kind educational destination that allows visitors to explore the intricacies of solid waste management, liquid waste management, and many more.

Speaking to TNIE, Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, Commissioner of VMC stated that people can learn about unique ways of flower waste management.“One can explore unique garden designs and layouts that symbolise the importance of water conservation. The construction of Information Park is under process and is estimated to be completed within two months. It promises to be an exceptional destination for citizens, students, and tourists alike, fostering a sense of responsibility and environmental awareness.”

At its entrance stands a monument honouring the unsung heroes of waste management municipal workers. This bronze statue pays tribute to those who tirelessly combat the deluge of garbage, safeguarding the nation from the clutches of sickness.

One of the park’s most intriguing features is the ‘Talking Tree’, which educates visitors about the importance of waste management with modern-day technology. Alongside this, the park is adorned with renewable energy solutions such as ‘wind turbines’ and ‘solar tree’, highlighting sustainable energy sources. A ‘Sustainability Globe’ installed serves as a symbolic reminder of our collective responsibility to preserve the planet and educate about the 14 sustainable goals.

The park is replete with interactive infographic systems that make learning about waste management a visually engaging experience. An auditorium with a sitting capacity of 50 plays informative videos, each lasting 15-20 minutes, and boasts a range of informative displays, providing insights into waste reduction, recycling, and the promotion of eco-friendly practices with Interactive Display Units.

