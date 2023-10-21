Works of Ambedkar park inspected

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Y Srilakshmi, special chief secretary (Municipal Administration) along with Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar inspected the construction works of the Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Smriti Vanam at Swaraj Maidan on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, special chief secretary Y Srilakshmi said that the prestigious Ambedkar statue will become a significant part of the country’s history. More than 500 workers are engaged every day to complete the construction of the 125-foot-tall statue of Dr Ambedkar.

She further mentioned that arrangements are being made not only from the state but also from all over the country to transform the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam into a major tourist centre, expected to draw thousands of tourists daily. Srilakshmi noted that the statue has been completed, and preparations are underway to dedicate it to the public on November 26.

The construction of the statue, which has cost approximately Rs 400 crore, has been completed. Various directives have been issued to the relevant authorities to enhance the area around the PWD grounds.

