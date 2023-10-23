Home Cities Vijayawada

Dasara camp in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district a big draw for aspiring fencers

The participants have achieved success in the Senior State Fencing Championship held at Kakinada on October 14 and 15.

Published: 23rd October 2023 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2023 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Fencers undergoing training at the ZP Boys High School in Gannavaram I express

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 40 boys and girls are receiving training at the Dasara fencing camp training programme, organised for the aspiring fencers of the erstwhile Krishna district at the Zilla Parishad Boys’ High School grounds, Gannavaram. Boys and girls from surrounding areas of Gannavaram, such as Pedda Avutapalli, Veerapanenigudem, Gannavaram, Kesarapalli, Agiripalli, Nuzvid, Chekkapalli, Hanuman Junction, Vijayawada, Penamalur, etc., are participating in this special training camp conducted by Krishna District Fencing Association.

As per District Fencing Association General Secretary Nagam Satish Babu, as many as 20 U-14 fencers, ten U-17 fencers, and ten U-19 fencers are being trained under the guidance of the organising secretary of the association and senior physical director of the school Dhaniyala Nagaraju. Another six U-10 and U-12 fencers will benefit of the camp. Speaking to TNIE, coach Dhaniyala Nagaraju said “We aim to produce the best fencers in India. Until now, the fencing camp has been regularly organised for about 20 fencers on weekends. During this Dasara festival, 40 fencers have come from different parts of Krishna district to participate.”

“The camp will be beneficial for aspiring fencers at district level under 14, 17, and 19 school games to be held in October end. Additionally, the State meet for U-19 will be held at Nandyal from November 1 to 3, where fencers will have the opportunity to qualify for the national fencing championship to be held in Jammu and Kashmir from November 20 to 24,” he maintained.

The participants have achieved success in the Senior State Fencing Championship held at Kakinada on October 14 and 15. They also secured places in the AP team for national competitions. Dhanala Naga Pratyusha won a bronze medal in the women’s senior category and Vaka Rahul won bronze medals in the U-23 men’s category, earning spots in the state team. Additionally, Nakka Deva Seshu, Vaka Rahul, T Raghunandan, and Muktiaz Ahmed, secured silver medal in the senior men’s category.

