Andhra Pradesh: Staff accuse health varsity admin of bias

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A staff of Dr YSR University of Health Sciences (Dr YSRUHS) accused the administrative affairs of the university of discrepancies in giving promotions to the staff. A senior employee, MV Akkiraju who has served as a Superintendent and Public Relations Officer for a decade and has been expecting a promotion alleged that illegal promotions have been given to the staff who do not meet the appropriate qualifications and examination criteria mandated as per relevant rules.

Akkiraju also submitted a memorandum against the university authority to the State governor and university Chancellor S Abdul Nazeer, highlighting the mental anguish experienced due to the alleged administrative discrepancies.

However, speaking to TNIE, Vice-Chancellor of Dr YSR University of Health Sciences, Dr Korukonda Babji made it clear that no staff was promoted illegally without proper eligibility. He said they are taking all the measures to resolve the issue. As per the orders of the Regulatory Committee, we will follow the decisions of the Executive Committee and a meeting will be held on Nov 3 over the matter, the V-C maintained.

Akkiraju in his letter alleged that the university is not following its powers and is depending on other committees.“The university administration appears to have overlooked the objections raised by us and continued with what they deem as administrative errors. Though the government has given the clarifications on the AP State and Subordinate Services Rules 1996 and the AP State Ministerial Services Rules 1998, the responses from the university have been unsatisfactory,” he maintained.

