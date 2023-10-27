Andhra Pradesh: Students learn about police weapons at Open House in Machilipatnam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hundreds of school-going children and youngsters participated in the ‘Open House’ programme conducted by Krishna district police at the parade grounds in Machilipatnam, on Thursday. The Open House is being observed as part of the Police Commemoration Week, where the students and youngsters will be allowed to visit the nearby police stations and learn about the duties of police and weapons used by the force.

Krishna district superintendent of police (SP) Palle Joshua interacted with the children, and explained them about various arms like AK-47 machine guns, pistols, grenades, wireless sets, metal detectors, manpacks, body-worn cameras, displayed during the programme.

“Youngsters, particularly children should know the duties of police such as manning police stations, traffic regulation, controlling anti-social elements and serving during emergencies and natural calamities,” Joshua opined. They also demonstrated the working of bluecolts, Vajra, Sodhana, Rakshak, Integrated Disha Mobile Vehicles, breathalysers and other equipment used by police during patrolling.

Open House in Guntur attracts huge crowds

Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal briefed the students, attending Open House programme in Bapatla, about the functioning of equipments like 380 revolver, AK 47, 9 MM glock pistol, light machine gun, 303 riot guns, MP5A3 guns, 51MM mortar, multi-shell launcher, and Disha App and Disha Vehicles.

Explaining the significance of Police Commemoration Day, the SP said, “Every year on October 21, we celebrate Police Commemoration Day in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives defending the nation on October 21, 1959 at the Indo-China Border.”

