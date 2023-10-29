Youth’s organs give new lease of life to patients in Vijayawada, Tirupati 

Home Cities Vijayawada

As per Ayush Hospital management committee chairman Dr Yarlagadda Ramesh babu, one kidney is used by Ayush Hospital, another kidney and liver was shifted to Manipal Hospital.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Organs of a 22-year-old man, who was declared brain dead, was transported to hospitals in Vijayawada and Tirupati through green channel on Saturday. Garapati Jayaprakash, who met with an accident on Saturday, was admitted to Ayush Hospital, where the doctors declared him brain dead, following which Jayaprakash’s father decided to donate his son’s organs.

As per Ayush Hospital management committee chairman Dr Yarlagadda Ramesh babu, one kidney is used by Ayush Hospital, another kidney and liver was shifted to Manipal Hospital. The eyes were handed over to LV Prasad Eye Institute. The heart was shifted to Padmavathi Hospital in Tirupati.

