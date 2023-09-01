15 students from school in Vijayawada fall sick after made to stand in sun

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 15 students of Nirmala High School in Vijayawada reportedly fell sick on Thursday after they were allegedly made to stand in the scorching sun for over an hour. A mild tension prevailed as the parents of the students rushed to the school upon learning about the incident. They indulged in a verbal spat with the school authorities for putting their children through panic and fear. According to the parents, a few students fainted, while some complained of headache and dizziness after they kept standing in the ground.

When parents complained about the inhumane act of the school staff, district education officer (DEO) CV Renuka and district medical and health officer (DM&HO) M Suhasini and other medical officers rushed to the school and provided medical aid to the students.

The school staff told the education department officials that the students were made to wait at the school ground during the assembly for the farewell speech of a teacher. “The students were made to wait more than an hour during the assembly for the speech of a teacher. Suddenly, a few students complained of dehydration and fainted. A total of 15 students who fell sick were given ORS and buttermilk. After recovering, the students were sent to their homes along with their parents,” said the DEO Renuka. The education department officials said a detailed probe was underway and sought an explanation from the school management.

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 15 students of Nirmala High School in Vijayawada reportedly fell sick on Thursday after they were allegedly made to stand in the scorching sun for over an hour. A mild tension prevailed as the parents of the students rushed to the school upon learning about the incident. They indulged in a verbal spat with the school authorities for putting their children through panic and fear. According to the parents, a few students fainted, while some complained of headache and dizziness after they kept standing in the ground. When parents complained about the inhumane act of the school staff, district education officer (DEO) CV Renuka and district medical and health officer (DM&HO) M Suhasini and other medical officers rushed to the school and provided medical aid to the students. The school staff told the education department officials that the students were made to wait at the school ground during the assembly for the farewell speech of a teacher. “The students were made to wait more than an hour during the assembly for the speech of a teacher. Suddenly, a few students complained of dehydration and fainted. A total of 15 students who fell sick were given ORS and buttermilk. After recovering, the students were sent to their homes along with their parents,” said the DEO Renuka. The education department officials said a detailed probe was underway and sought an explanation from the school management.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });