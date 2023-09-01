Home Cities Vijayawada

Release funds directly to panchayats: Sarpanches in Andhra Pradesh

On the directions of both the State government and the Centre, the panchayats have opened new accounts in Union Bank of India.

Published: 01st September 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Funds

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration | Tapas Ranjan)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All India Panchayat Parishad (AIPP), in a memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday, explained the financial troubles of the panchayats in Andhra Pradesh and urged the Prime Minister to release the Central funds directly to the panchayats instead of releasing them through the State government.

In the letter attached to the memorandum, AIPP national vice-president Jasti Veeranjaneyulu said the 15th Finance Commission funds amounting Rs 988 crore are due from the Centre to the panchayats in AP. This is the second installment of the basic (united) and timed grant under the 15th Finance Commission to the State.

AP has a total of 13,371 village panchayats, 660 Mandal Parishads and 13 Zilla Parishads. On the directions of both the State government and the Centre, the panchayats have opened new accounts in Union Bank of India.

Veeranjaneyulu explained that at present, the situation in AP, as regards to panchayats is not good. All panchayats are facing financial crisis even for the payment of salaries to staff and maintenance of sanitation. He urged the Prime Minister to come to the rescue of panchayats and clear the release of the second installment for 2022-23 under the 15th Finance Commission grants at the earliest to AP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All India Panchayat Parishad Andhra Pradesh funds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp