Release funds directly to panchayats: Sarpanches in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All India Panchayat Parishad (AIPP), in a memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday, explained the financial troubles of the panchayats in Andhra Pradesh and urged the Prime Minister to release the Central funds directly to the panchayats instead of releasing them through the State government.

In the letter attached to the memorandum, AIPP national vice-president Jasti Veeranjaneyulu said the 15th Finance Commission funds amounting Rs 988 crore are due from the Centre to the panchayats in AP. This is the second installment of the basic (united) and timed grant under the 15th Finance Commission to the State.

AP has a total of 13,371 village panchayats, 660 Mandal Parishads and 13 Zilla Parishads. On the directions of both the State government and the Centre, the panchayats have opened new accounts in Union Bank of India.

Veeranjaneyulu explained that at present, the situation in AP, as regards to panchayats is not good. All panchayats are facing financial crisis even for the payment of salaries to staff and maintenance of sanitation. He urged the Prime Minister to come to the rescue of panchayats and clear the release of the second installment for 2022-23 under the 15th Finance Commission grants at the earliest to AP.

