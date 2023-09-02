Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation chief inspects Gandhi Hill, modernisation works at vehicle depot

The details of the personnel working in the depot, the movement register and other registers were examined.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar inspected the progress of the modernisation works of the vehicle depot in Hanumanpet on Friday. The details of the personnel working in the depot, the movement register and other registers were examined.

The chief medical officer was directed to arrange for gang workers to remove the garbage and waste accumulated on the banks of the canal from time to time and were told to ensure that the surroundings are kept clean.

Later, the commissioner visited Gandhi Hill in Kothapeta in the 53rd Division falling under the West Constituency. During the inspection, he said, “Special attention has been paid to make Gandhi Hill a tourist spot and we are developing it as a model for Vijayawada City,” and added that the Gandhi Hill compound wall and the wall on the way up the hill will be repaired. Deputy city planner Zubin Shiran Roy was also present.

