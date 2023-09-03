Now, polytechnic students will get low-cost textbooks in Vijayawada

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the State, the polytechnic students will have the access to the state-prescribed textbooks, approved by the State Board of Technical Education and Training. The Technical Education Department officials stated that the students can get the textbooks at significantly lower prices compared to market rates. These improved materials are available for less than a hundred rupees.

Furthermore, the State Board of Technical Education and Training also offers an additional 20% discount on the printed price. For the academic year 2023-2024, the initiative has published 17 theory textbooks and 10 lab manuals across six departments, namely Automobile, Civil, Mechanical, Electronics and Communication, Electrical and Electronics, and Computer Engineering.

Until now, students, particularly those from rural backgrounds, faced financial hurdles in obtaining the necessary learning materials. To rectify this, Chadalawada Nagarani, Commissioner of the Technical Education Department and also Chairman of the State Board of Technical Education and Training, kicked off Textbooks project, engaging experienced faculty members to spearhead textbook and laboratory manual publication.

A list of senior faculty members was compiled in June after soliciting interest from both public and private polytechnic institutions. Subsequently, editorial committees were formed for each subject. Officials crafted the format for textbooks and lab manuals.

