Stolen property recovered in less than two hours in Andhra Pradesh

The officials handed over the recovered property to the rightful owners less than two hours after they lodged their complaint with the GRP officials.

Published: 04th September 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The sleuths of Nellore zone Government Railway Police (GRP) caught one habitual offender and recovered Rs 3.9 lakh of stolen property from his possession on Saturday. The officials further handed over the recovered property to the rightful owners less than two hours after they lodged their complaint with the GRP officials.

According to GRP officials, the complainant Chaluvadi Bhanukoti Ramanjaneyulu, along with his family members boarded the Tirupati - Hyderabad Deccan (07510) train on Friday late hours in Chirala railway station and reportedly forgot one bag containing gold ornaments, mobile phones and cash worth around Rs 3.9 lakh.

When he realised that they missed the bag on the Chirala railway station platform, he lodged a complaint with Chirala GRP officials. The railway police immediately formed a team and traced the accused Kota Anki Reddy and recovered the stolen property from his possession. “A case has been registered,” said DSP P Mallikarjuna Rao.

