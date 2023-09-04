Youth held for ‘harassing and molesting’ minor girl in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Disha police arrested a youth for allegedly molesting and harassing a minor girl in Ajit Singh Nagar falling under NTR district limits on Sunday. According to the police, the accused youth, identified as Lallu, reportedly harassed the victim in the name of love, who resides in the same colony.

Despite the victim rejecting the proposal and warning him many times not to disturb her, Lallu did not pay heed. On Saturday night, when the girl was alone at her home, the accused allegedly barged and tried to molest her.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, Disha police registered a case and arrested Lallu. “A case under sections of the POCSO Act has been registered and the accused will be produced in the court on Monday,” said the police.

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Disha police arrested a youth for allegedly molesting and harassing a minor girl in Ajit Singh Nagar falling under NTR district limits on Sunday. According to the police, the accused youth, identified as Lallu, reportedly harassed the victim in the name of love, who resides in the same colony. Despite the victim rejecting the proposal and warning him many times not to disturb her, Lallu did not pay heed. On Saturday night, when the girl was alone at her home, the accused allegedly barged and tried to molest her. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, Disha police registered a case and arrested Lallu. “A case under sections of the POCSO Act has been registered and the accused will be produced in the court on Monday,” said the police.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });