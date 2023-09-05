Home Cities Vijayawada

Durga temple in Andhra set for Dusshera celebrations

10 lakh devotees likely to attend as nine-day-long festivities commences from October 15

Published: 05th September 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri are making elaborate arrangements to celebrate the annual nine-day Dussehra celebrations atop Indrakeeladri from October 15 to 23. The nine-day-long festivities are expected to attract more than 10 lakh devotees from various parts of the country, said the temple officials.

The auspicious Moola Nakshatram will be celebrated on October 20 when Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will offer special prayers and present traditional silk robes to the Goddess Kanaka Durga.
The festivities will begin on Sunday morning with abhishekam to the presiding deity, Ganapati Homam, and other special rituals.

Devotees will be allowed for darshan after 9:30 a.m. on the first day of the Dussehra festivities. During the celebrations, all special prayers in the temple will be suspended and the temple will remain open till 11 pm. Speaking to TNIE, Durga temple trust board chairman Karnati Rambabu said that three queue lines starting from Vinayaka temple on Canal Road to atop Indrakeeladri will be installed with all amenities such as shelter, buttermilk, and water packets to devotees.

“The queue lines will be arranged spaciously to prevent any stampede-like situation. Two more queue lines were arranged from the Om turn on Ghat Road for VIPs and senior citizens. Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana and other officials will inaugurate the festival invitation. A meeting will be convened soon to discuss the arrangements for festivities,” he explained.

