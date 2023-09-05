Machilipatnam elects its second city mayor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chitikena Venkateswaramma was sworn in as the second Mayor of Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation on Monday. The election for the Mayor was held in a special council meeting that took place at the corporation on Monday.

After the formation of the corporation, Moka Venkateswaramma, belonging to a fishing community, took charge as the first Mayor of the city. Recently, the YSRC high command offered the seat to Chitikena Venkateswaramma, who hails from the Gowda community, as the city’s second mayor.

The election was held under the auspices of the district Collector and special officer of Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation P Raja Babu. It is to be noted that the name of Chitikena Venkateswaramma, who is the corporator of the 43rd division, was proposed by Moka Venkateswaramma and was supported by the 12th division corporator and former deputy mayor Tantipudi Kavitha. The presiding officer announced Chitikena Venkateswaramma as the mayor after unanimously accepting the proposal of the former Mayor.

