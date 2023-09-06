Home Cities Vijayawada

Complaint boxes to be set up in new medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh

She revealed that the government was going to start the kidney research centre in Palasa, diagnostic centre in Vijayawada, mental care hospital in Kadapa and State cancer centre in Kurnool soon.

Published: 06th September 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2023 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh health minister Vidadala Rajini. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Minister for Health and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini instructed officials to install complaint boxes at the five new medical colleges to take feedback from students on the infrastructure, hostels and teachers. She also directed them to ensure the complaints were resolved immediately. 

Rajini held a review meeting at the health department office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday to discuss issues pertaining to the accommodation and seat allocation during the first counselling in the new government medical colleges in the State. 

Instructing officials to ensure no student faces issues after joining the college, the minister directed them to arrange smart classrooms, and equipment with the latest technology and construct buildings with world-class facilities. She revealed that the government was going to start the kidney research centre in Palasa, diagnostic centre in Vijayawada, mental care hospital in Kadapa and State cancer centre in Kurnool soon.

Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu, Managing Director of APMSIDC Muralidhar Reddy, Dr YSR Health University vice-chancellor Dr K Babji, Director of Medical Education Dr Narsimham,  and registrar Dr Radhikar Reddy were present. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vidadala Rajini complaint boxes new medical colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp