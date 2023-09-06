Complaint boxes to be set up in new medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini instructed officials to install complaint boxes at the five new medical colleges to take feedback from students on the infrastructure, hostels and teachers. She also directed them to ensure the complaints were resolved immediately.

Rajini held a review meeting at the health department office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday to discuss issues pertaining to the accommodation and seat allocation during the first counselling in the new government medical colleges in the State.

Instructing officials to ensure no student faces issues after joining the college, the minister directed them to arrange smart classrooms, and equipment with the latest technology and construct buildings with world-class facilities. She revealed that the government was going to start the kidney research centre in Palasa, diagnostic centre in Vijayawada, mental care hospital in Kadapa and State cancer centre in Kurnool soon.

Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu, Managing Director of APMSIDC Muralidhar Reddy, Dr YSR Health University vice-chancellor Dr K Babji, Director of Medical Education Dr Narsimham, and registrar Dr Radhikar Reddy were present.

