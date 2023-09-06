Home Cities Vijayawada

Don’t violate timings: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation chief to vendors

The commissioner also instructed the shopkeepers to maintain hygiene by arranging dustbins at every stall. 

Published: 06th September 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The timings of Eat Street (food court) have become a major problem for pedestrians as well as commuters.  

The vendors are permitted to do business on the road, beside Indira Gandhi Stadium from 10.00 p.m. to 12.00 a.m. (midnight), but the vendors reach their stalls by 5.00 p.m. and start business from 6.00 p.m. Hence it has become troublesome for the public to move towards Eluru Road via Red Circle from Bandar Road or vice versa. 

Responding to the complaint in this regard, Commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar instructed the Estate Officer and the Estate wing to levy penalties on those shopkeepers who violate the regulations. The commissioner also appealed to the public to cooperate with the city administration and police personnel and come to eat street only after 10.00 p.m.

The commissioner also instructed the shopkeepers to maintain hygiene by arranging dustbins at every stall. Estate officer T Srinivas said that they are regularly instructing the shopkeepers to maintain timings and from now onwards fines will be levied on those time violators.

