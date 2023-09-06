Home Cities Vijayawada

Durga temple works as per master plan: Andhra Minister

Kottu Satyanarayana

Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana said that development works at Kanaka Durga temple are being taken up as per the master plan. 

Speaking to media persons after a review meeting with endowment department officials on Tuesday, he said that development works are being taken up at Rs 225 crore, of which Rs 70 crore has been sanctioned by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Besides this, development works of Srisailam temple are being taken up at the cost of Rs 75 crore. 

As per the master plan, a two-storey mandapam for Kumkumarchana, mechanised multi-level parking, a multi-level queue complex, and a skywalk from the queue complex to the Annadhanam complex are being taken up. He stated that arrangements were being made to facilitate additional rush during festivals like Dasara and Shivaratri.

The minister said it also decided to construct a queue complex at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore at Srisailam temple and Sala mandapams with another Rs 40 crore funds. 

“Already encroachments have been removed and the road has been extended. Toilets, drinking water and other facilities will also be arranged in these Sala mandapams,” he added. 

Besides, a guest house with 220 deluxe rooms has been constructed and will be inaugurated shortly.

