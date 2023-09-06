Home Cities Vijayawada

SRM-AP hails role of teachers in development of society

SRM University-AP

SRM University-AP (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP celebrated Teachers Day to honour and appreciate the incredible services of the teaching community. Students and staff of the varsity joined hands to put forth a heartfelt tribute to their exemplary services.

JA Chowdary, an entrepreneur, technology leader and innovator who is credited as one of the key architects of the Hi-Tech City and Cyberabad in Hyderabad, participated as the chief guest. Vice Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora said, “We are moving from the role of teachers to that of mentors and facilitators.’’ 

He outlined the core values of the university and announced five prominent awards for the Research Day to be held on November 17. The awards will be given out in the categories of Best Experimental Researcher, Best Theoretical Researcher, Best Industrial Researcher, Best Social Researcher and Best Young Researcher Award.

JA Chowdary said that start-up failures in Silicon Valley are irrelevant to India’s scenario and 9 out of 10 startups are successful.

