Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains lashed parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Krishna and NTR districts on Wednesday under the influence of cyclonic circulation associated with low-pressure area, which has become less marked. Further, the southwest monsoon has been active over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and normal over Rayalaseema.

Traffic snarls at Vijayawada;

G Satyanarayana

As per the data from the State’s planning department, by 9 pm on Wednesday, the north coastal districts of Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Paravathipuram-Manyam, parts of Anakapalle, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru, Krishna, NTR and Guntur districts received moderate to heavy rains. While the highest rainfall of 13.7 cm has been reported in Regidiamadalavalasa of Vizianagaram district, 12.9 cm was reported in Sarabujjili of Srikakulam district and 11.4 cm in Balajipeta of Paravathipuram Manaym district.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam City witnessed sporadic spells of light to moderate rains, and Vijayawada City received heavy rains in the evening. According to officials, the Vijayawada city received around 3.1 cm of rainfall. Following a brief spell of heavy rains, inundation was caused in several low-lying areas and several places in the city causing traffic jams.

Water logging was witnessed at Benz Circle, Route -5, Mogahalrajpuram, Nakkala Road, Besant Road, Lenin Centre, One Town, Krishna Lanka and Yanamalakduru. Traffic jams were reported at Besant Road, Lenin Centre, MG Road, Eluru Road and Route 5

According to the IMD forecast, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places in north-coastal and south-coastal districts. Strong winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely in both coastal and Rayalaseema districts.

In 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, light to moderate rainfall occurred at several places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. The highest rainfall of 6 cm was reported in Paleru in the NTR district, followed by 5 cm in Chodavaram of Anakapalle, Atchamepta of Palnadu, Veeraghattam and Parvatipuram town of Paravatipuram Manyam districts.

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains lashed parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Krishna and NTR districts on Wednesday under the influence of cyclonic circulation associated with low-pressure area, which has become less marked. Further, the southwest monsoon has been active over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and normal over Rayalaseema. Traffic snarls at Vijayawada; G SatyanarayanaAs per the data from the State’s planning department, by 9 pm on Wednesday, the north coastal districts of Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Paravathipuram-Manyam, parts of Anakapalle, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru, Krishna, NTR and Guntur districts received moderate to heavy rains. While the highest rainfall of 13.7 cm has been reported in Regidiamadalavalasa of Vizianagaram district, 12.9 cm was reported in Sarabujjili of Srikakulam district and 11.4 cm in Balajipeta of Paravathipuram Manaym district. Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam City witnessed sporadic spells of light to moderate rains, and Vijayawada City received heavy rains in the evening. According to officials, the Vijayawada city received around 3.1 cm of rainfall. Following a brief spell of heavy rains, inundation was caused in several low-lying areas and several places in the city causing traffic jams.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Water logging was witnessed at Benz Circle, Route -5, Mogahalrajpuram, Nakkala Road, Besant Road, Lenin Centre, One Town, Krishna Lanka and Yanamalakduru. Traffic jams were reported at Besant Road, Lenin Centre, MG Road, Eluru Road and Route 5 According to the IMD forecast, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places in north-coastal and south-coastal districts. Strong winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely in both coastal and Rayalaseema districts. In 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, light to moderate rainfall occurred at several places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. The highest rainfall of 6 cm was reported in Paleru in the NTR district, followed by 5 cm in Chodavaram of Anakapalle, Atchamepta of Palnadu, Veeraghattam and Parvatipuram town of Paravatipuram Manyam districts.