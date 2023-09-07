Home Cities Vijayawada

Man duped of Rs 20 lakh via Telegram in Vijayawada

According to the police, the victim recently completed his engineering course and was in search of a software job.

Published: 07th September 2023 09:40 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A youth from Bhavanipuram was allegedly duped of Rs 20 lakh by cyber fraudsters through the Telegram app, promising a software job at LTI Mindtree Limited on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as K Harshavardhan and he alleged in his complaint to police that he was reportedly approached by the cyber fraudsters through a Telegram group and collected Rs 20 lakh promising him a job in the software company in Bengaluru.

According to the police, the victim recently completed his engineering course and was in search of a software job. Through his friend Krishna Chaitanya Reddy, the victim joined the ‘Developer Professionals’ group on the Telegram app, which provides software jobs to the youth.

Responding to a specific post, Harshavardhan approached the scammers for which they asked him to pay Rs 20 lakh for a software job in Bengaluru.

“Trusting their words, the victim deposited the amount in a phased manner in July and August to them. The victim realised that he was duped by scammers when he approached LTI Mindtree in Bengaluru and sought an appointment letter,” Bhavanipuram police said.

A case has been registered against the scammer and a probe is on.

