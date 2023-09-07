NTR district tops conviction in crimes against women, says Police commissioner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said that the convictions in the cases pertaining to crimes against women increased in the year with 54 so far.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, the city police commissioner said that the NTR district is one of the highest in the state with more convictions in cases related to crimes against women and explained that conviction-based policing is yielding positive results with more than 75 per cent of the identified cases are being convicted.

@VjaCityPolice commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata says there convictions in the cases of Crime against #women increases in the year with achieving 54. Says #NTR district is one of the highest in the state with more convictions.#AndhraPradesh@APPOLICE100 pic.twitter.com/dibKMz05je September 6, 2023

“In order to bring more convictions in sensitive and grave crimes against women, we are monitoring the case proceedings on a daily basis and guiding the court monitoring staff to ensure the accused has no lapses in the trial process,” he explained.

Kanthi Rana Tata said more than 15,000 such important cases were identified across the State and each officer was assigned at at least 10 cases to monitor and ensure justice to the victims. He further elaborated that Vijayawada police took elaborate measures to control the ganja menace in the city and are conducting awareness programmes for students on the ill effects of ganja consumption.

