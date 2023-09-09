100 POEM procedures performed by Vijayawada doctor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: First-of-its-kind in the region, 100 POEM (Per Oral Endoscopic Myotomy) procedures were performed successfully by Dr Bathini Rajesh, senior Gastroenterologist of Aster Ramesh Hospitals, who has made a significant breakthrough in the field of Gastroenterology.

This achievement marks a milestone, offering new hope to individuals suffering from a condition known as Achalasia Cardia, where individuals experience difficulty in swallowing food, as it gets stuck in the food pipe.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rajesh explained that this condition hinders the passage of food from the esophagus to the stomach, causing discomfort and various symptoms such as chest pain, regurgitation, weight loss, and heartburn. Left untreated, Achalasia Cardia can become extremely challenging to manage and can affect individuals of all ages.

Aster Ramesh Hospitals has become the first and only hospital in Andhra Pradesh to successfully perform 100 POEM procedures for Achalasia Cardia patients aged between 9 to 72 years, he said.

Anaesthesiologist Dr Cherukuri Padmaja explained that during the procedure, patients are administered general anaesthesia, ensuring they do not experience any pain. Managing director of Aster Ramesh Hospitals Dr Pothineni Ramesh Babu and Senior General Manager Jyesta Rajasekhar lauded the doctors.

