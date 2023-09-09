Home Cities Vijayawada

Miscreants rob gold shop, steal rings worth Rs 5 lakh

The accused youth diverted the owner’s attention and managed to escape from the shop with the jewellery box.

Published: 09th September 2023 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An unidentified youth along with another person robbed as many as 48 gold rings worth around Rs 5 lakh from a jewellery shop in Challapalli of Krishna district on Thursday night. According to Challapalli police, the accused youth entered ‘Swathi Jewellery’ shop in the town at around 9 pm on the pretext of purchasing gold ornaments.

While the owner of the shop Narayana Rao displayed the gold rings in a box, the accused youth diverted the owner’s attention and managed to escape from the shop with the jewellery box along with the other accused who was waiting on a motorcycle.

“The two accused hatched a plan to rob the shop. While one robbed the gold rings, the other planned an escape. A case has been registered and investigation is underway to catch the accused. We are verifying the CCTV camera footage and other evidences to identify the accused,” said the police.

