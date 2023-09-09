Tainted revenue inspector held in bribery case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada zone Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught a revenue inspector, while accepting a bribe amount of Rs 38,000 in Mandavalli for issuing pattadar passbook on Friday. According to ACB officials, the tainted officer, Kandula Padmaja Roja, has been working as an revenue inspector for Mandavalli mandal in Krishna district and demanded a bribe amount from the complainant, Boyina Sai Kiran, for official favour. Sai Kiran applied for a pattadar passbook for his grandmother’s and aunt’s land two weeks ago.

The accused officer demanded a bribe from Kiran and settled with Rs 38,000 to issue the pattadar passbook. Not willing to pay the bribe, Kiran lodged a complaint with ACB toll-free number 14400. Following which, the ACB officials laid a trap and caught the revenue inspector red-handed while accepting the bribe at her office. “The tainted officer was arrested,” said the ACB officials.

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada zone Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught a revenue inspector, while accepting a bribe amount of Rs 38,000 in Mandavalli for issuing pattadar passbook on Friday. According to ACB officials, the tainted officer, Kandula Padmaja Roja, has been working as an revenue inspector for Mandavalli mandal in Krishna district and demanded a bribe amount from the complainant, Boyina Sai Kiran, for official favour. Sai Kiran applied for a pattadar passbook for his grandmother’s and aunt’s land two weeks ago. The accused officer demanded a bribe from Kiran and settled with Rs 38,000 to issue the pattadar passbook. Not willing to pay the bribe, Kiran lodged a complaint with ACB toll-free number 14400. Following which, the ACB officials laid a trap and caught the revenue inspector red-handed while accepting the bribe at her office. “The tainted officer was arrested,” said the ACB officials.