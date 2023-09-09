Home Cities Vijayawada

Tainted revenue inspector held in bribery case

The Vijayawada zone Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught a revenue inspector, while accepting a bribe amount of Rs 38,000 in Mandavalli for issuing pattadar passbook

Published: 09th September 2023 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada zone Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught a revenue inspector, while accepting a bribe amount of Rs 38,000 in Mandavalli for issuing pattadar passbook on Friday. According to ACB officials, the tainted officer, Kandula Padmaja Roja, has been working as an revenue inspector for Mandavalli mandal in Krishna district and demanded a bribe amount from the complainant, Boyina Sai Kiran, for official favour. Sai Kiran applied for a pattadar passbook for his grandmother’s and aunt’s land two weeks ago.

The accused officer demanded a bribe from Kiran and settled with Rs 38,000 to issue the pattadar passbook. Not willing to pay the bribe, Kiran lodged a complaint with ACB toll-free number 14400. Following which, the ACB officials laid a trap and caught the revenue inspector red-handed while accepting the bribe at her office. “The tainted officer was arrested,” said the ACB officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp