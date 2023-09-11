Guntur market yard soon to be energy-efficient

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the aim of transforming the Guntur market yard into Asia’s largest energy-efficient chilli trading hub and a prominent export centre, the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) plans to partner with the Andhra Pradesh government and the AP Agricultural Marketing Department to implement energy efficiency measures, not only in Guntur but also in some other key market yards in the State.

The State government aims to upgrade the services of Guntur Chilli Yard, Asia’s largest dried red chilli market, to global standards, ensuring its continued prominence in the spice commerce world. As the market yards, which are crucial hubs for agricultural trade, heavily use energy for lighting, cooling, processing, and logistics, the State government aims to make them energy-efficient, offering far-reaching benefits for farmers, the environment, the economy, and society, said Chiranjeev Choudary, Principal Secretary (Marketing and Cooperation)

The EESL said that the transformational blueprint of agriculture market yards (AMC) unfolds through the implementation of cutting-edge technologies and energy-conserving methodologies such as LED lighting, demand response systems, energy-efficient cooling systems, and comprehensive energy audits. This holistic approach promises a reduction in energy consumption and waste within the market yard, while concurrently optimising energy performance. “Promoting energy efficiency helps in lowering costs, reducing waste, and boosting market yard finances,” said EESL CGM Animesh Mishra.

The State intends to boost Guntur Sannam Chilli exports from Rs 3,502 crore to Rs 4,661 crore by 2025 via a District Export Action Plan (DEAP), with the goal of turning Guntur into a dynamic export centre for remarkable growth. Additionally, the State administration is promoting the export of turmeric and cotton yarn, broadening the range of products contributing to their growing export aspirations.

Chiranjeev Choudary explained the State government’s efforts for farmers’ welfare and thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy for their pioneering initiatives and support to the department.

The Agricultural Marketing Department has achieved significant development, including 105 Rythu Bazaars, with four more built and 35 in progress. Market yard improvements include 106 projects worth Rs 100.92 crore. Moreover, 361 Multi-Purpose Facilitation Centres (Godowns) exist, with 640 more under construction, totalling Rs 160.85 crore in investments.

